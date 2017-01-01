Widgetized Section

Report: Woman who killed Madison pedestrian was speeding

The woman accused of hitting and killing a 75-year-old woman in Madison was going 10 miles over the speed limit at the time of the incident, according to an Alabama State Troopers report.

The accident report also states blood samples were taken from Erica Leigh Nail, 26, and sent off for toxicology testing after the accident Feb. 19.

Authorities said they believe Nail was under the influence of alcohol when she hit and killed Carol Ann Arey on Edgewater Drive. Nail was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident.

Nail also was driving 35 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone and hit Arey from behind, the trooper report states. Arey, who had been in the roadway, ended up on the sidewalk. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nail is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning for a felon examination.