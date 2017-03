Relay for Life of Huntsville/Madison to host Survivor’s Dinner

Relay for Life of Huntsville/Madison is hosting a Survivor’s Dinner, celebrating and honoring the lives of cancer survivors in our area.

The dinner will be held Thursday, March 30. The event begins at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Huntsville. Registration is at 5 p.m. This year’s theme is Cirque du Relay.