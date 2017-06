Recovery manager organizes End Heroin HSV walk

Every single day, Huntsville emergency crews respond to a drug overdose. While that may not impact your daily life, it does impact our community in a big way. “His Way Recovery Center” Recovery Manager David Wilbourn knows this is true.

Wilbourn found himself in a downward spiral during his college years.

“Didn’t too much care for school and was more focused on how I get more Oxycontin, more Oxycontin,” Wilbourn said.

