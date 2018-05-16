Records: Suspected intruder from Madison killed in Trinity was released recently from jail
The man who was shot and killed after allegedly forcing his way into a home early Sunday morning had been released from jail last week.
Tchaasu Ankhkara Taylor, 24, of Madison, was released from Madison County Jail on Thursday after being charged with kidnapping, records show.
“Decatur police believe Taylor is the sole suspect and acted alone,” police said in a statement Tuesday. Taylor was pronounced deceased at the scene at 83 Creek Meadow Drive by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn, police said.
Decatur police said the investigation is ongoing and evidence likely will be presented to a Morgan County grand jury. No charges have been filed.
Taylor had been arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping earlier this month, according to Madison County Jail records. He was booked at the jail May 9, and released the next day after posting bond, records show.
Huntsville police said that while Taylor was at work with his girlfriend at a University Drive business May 5, he became angry over a text on her phone. He forced her into his vehicle and periodically beat her as he drove west on U.S. 72, police said. He pulled the vehicle over at County Line Road and started assaulting her with weapons, police said. At some point, he stabbed her in the wrist with a knife before eventually leaving her in a parking lot in Muscle Shoals, according to police.
Also, a hearing had been set for May 21 in Madison County on the state’s motion to revoke bond for Taylor, according to circuit court documents. Taylor was indicted last month by a Madison County grand jury on a first-degree burglary charge, documents state.
Taylor was arrested in August and released from jail the next month after he made bond, documents show. According to documents, Taylor had entered a dwelling and struck another man in the nose and mouth.
In the Trinity case, the Morgan County E-911 Center received a call at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday of a burglary in progress at the Creek Meadow Drive home, located in the Trinity police jurisdiction, according to Decatur police.
While Trinity officers were on their way to the home, multiple shots were fired inside the home, according to Decatur police. Officers talked to the residents and learned that an unknown man had forced entry through the rear of the home and armed himself with a knife, police said. During a struggle, two residents of the home were injured, and the man was shot and died from his injuries, police said. The injured residents were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Jason Thomas Lance and Gina A. Lance are listed as the owners of the home, according to the Morgan County Revenue Commissioner office’s property records.
Decatur police said the family asks that the media respect its wishes for privacy.
A sign posted on the front door of the home read: “While we do appreciate the information being provided to the public, we are asking for privacy and respect to our household as we are dealing with an extremely stressful situation.”