Public Urged to Attend Upcoming Community-wide Meets on City Growth/School Needs

Mark your calendars for two very important meetings for the community on growth in Madison, its impact on schools, and ways to meet the challenges.

Mayor Paul Finley and Schools Superintendent Robby Parker will host two community meetings on this topic.

The meetings are:

Tuesday, April 10, at 6:30 pm, Bob Jones High School.

Sunday, April 22, at 3 pm, James Clemens High School.

(brief video summary here: https://youtu.be/pgHEx8LTZTI)

Public feedback is encouraged.

“We have a wonderful problem here, and that is people continue to move here for our quality of living and our excellent school system. But now we need to look ahead and establish a forward reaching plan,” says Mayor Paul Finley.

The Madison Schools Growth Impact Committee presented research to City Council and School Board members, as well as the mayor and superintendent. This research revealed that under the current growth trajectory, a new middle and elementary school are needed as well as expansion to Bob Jones and James Clemens high schools, or a third high school within the Madison City Schools system.

The Growth Impact Committee reported three possible cases for growth and how those outcomes could influence our city:

Case 1 would halt growth with slight overcrowding of schools.

Case 2 would control growth but the school system could face significant overcrowding without the additional facilities and space.

Case 3 would allow for unrestricted growth and the potential for massive overcrowding.

Schools Superintendent Robby Parker commented, “We know what our numbers are going to be in the next 10-15 years – we are not guessing. This is about the generation now,but it’s also about the next generation.”

The study also cites new jobs in our area driving the growth in our city. While the school system is an attractive feature to families moving to the area, officials agreed that keeping the high quality education in Madison City is a top priority.

The full School Growth Impact Report can be found here: www.madisonal.gov/SchoolGrowthReport.

Mr. Parker’s 10-Year Vision plan for Madison City Schools can be found on the home page of the school system’s website: www.madisoncity.k12.al.us.