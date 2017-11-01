Prayer breakfast for veterans set for Nov. 3

The Heart of the Valley YMCA is hosting a prayer breakfast for veterans. The organization wants local military heroes, both active and retired, to know that they’re cherished and valued in the community.

The event’s guest speaker is former astronaut Brig. Gen. Robert Stewart, U.S. Army (Ret), with music by the Blue Notes of Huntsville Police Department and Army Materiel Command Band.

Individual tickets or tables can be purchased at ymcahuntsville.org/VETERANS, or call (256) 428-9622. Veterans and currently serving military members may receive a free ticket with RSVP by Oct. 31.

The prayer breakfast will start at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, November 3, at the Hogan Family YMCA, 130 Park Square Lane in Madison.