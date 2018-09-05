Police make arrest for residential burglaries

Madison Police have arrested a suspect in regards to a number of residential burglaries that occurred between May 5 and June 19 of at the Madison Landing Apartments in Madison.

On Sept. 4, Madison Police Detectives arrested Don Beretta Toney of Madison, on three counts of Burglary in the Third Degree, one count each of Theft of Property in the Fourth Degree, Theft of Property in the Third Degree, and Theft of Property in the Second Degree.

Toney was booked into the Madison County Jail on total bond of $76,000.