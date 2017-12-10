Police arrest 8 subjects on narcotics charges

On Thursday the Madison Police Street Crimes Unit concluded a narcotics investigation with the service of concurrent search warrants for two residences in the 400 block of Old Jim Williams Road in Huntsville.

Police served the search warrant without incident and confiscated Heroin, Suboxone, Tramadol, Marihuana, and Drug Paraphernalia.

The Madison Street Crimes Unit and Investigators arrested the following individuals on the listed charges:

1. Corey Allen Weaver, 34 years old of Huntsville was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, warrants for two counts of Bail Jumping, and two counts of Failure to Appear

2. Jason Patrick Cantrell, 42 years old of Huntsville, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

3. Halee Brooklyn Mundy, 23 years old of Huntsville, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

4. Christopher Allen Albright, 24 years old of Hartselle, was arrested for Failure to Appear

5. Keith Alan Yell, 52 years old of Huntsville, was arrested for Unlawful Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance

6. Matthew Todd Yell, 32 years old of Huntsville, was arrested for Unlawful Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance

7. Desiree Ann Rubino, 21 years old of Harvest, was arrested for Failure to Appear, two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Illegal Possession of Prescription Medication, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

8. Scott Robert Ledington, 51 years old of Madison, was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

All subjects were processed into the Madison County Jail.

These individuals were arrested based upon probable cause and are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.