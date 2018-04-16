Planned Schools Safety/Security Committee looking for citizens to serve

Madison City Schools is forming a Safety & Security Committee to review and revise a safety/security plan for schools. It will be a broad based group of school board members, parents, school staff, city and community leaders. Click here for info and interest form if you would like to serve.

The new School Safety & Security Fund has gotten off to a good start. This crowd-funding resource ( https://www.leanstreamrp.com/…/6/madison-city-public-schools ) is live on our website.



Contributions are tax deductible and will go exclusively toward the $755,500 cost for the additional SROs and counselors.