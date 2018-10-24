Phaze 3 Fitness coming to Madison

Phaze 3 Fitness is coming to Madison! The new fitness center will be located off Hughes Road near the Madison City Library. An opening date has not been released.

According to its website, Phaze 3 Fitness aims to help keep its members active and improve their quality of life by offering a non-intimidating environment. Club amenities include group fitness classes, a cardio cinema room, a smoothie bar, a hot yoga studio and a kid’s club.

Phaze 3 will offer private training, group fitness, a kids club, a cycle room, a hot yoga studio, free weights, a smoothie bar and more!