Widgetized Section

Patriots, Senators split Area 8 victories

The finals of both the boys and girls Area 8 Basketball Tournament came down to Sparkman vs. Bob Jones last weekend at Sparkman High. In the end, the two schools split the tournament victories, but both advanced to the Northwest Regional this week in Hanceville at Wallace State Community College.

In the boys’ battle, Bob Jones surprised most with a 49-42 victory over Sparkman, which won the regular season area title. The Patriots built a tough 19-12 lead at halftime and resisted a strong second half comeback by the Senators.

“We lasered in on our game plan and we found a way to win,” said Luther Tiggs head coach of the Bob Jones boys’ program. “I told our kids at halftime we came too far not to finish this game. I have never had a team in my coaching career that are as loose, confident and play as hard. They give an honest day’s work every day. I’m so proud of them. I ask, why stop here. Let’s go to work.”

In girls, the No. 1 ranked Lady Senators knocked off the Lady Patriots 52-38 despite trailing by six at halftime. Sparkman came roaring out after intermission outscoring Bob Jones by 11 in the third quarter. The scoring barrage continued in the final stanza leading the Senators to the 14-point victory.

Kiaira Moore led Bob Jones with 11 points and 11 rebounds. No scores for Sparkman were available.

In first round tournament games, the Sparkman boys defeated James Clemens 56-54 while Bob Jones knocked off Buckhorn 53-45. In girls, Sparkman defeated James Clemens 52-34 and Bob Jones waxed Buckhorn 36-22.

Both squads in boys and girls advance to the Northwest Regional this week in Hanceville.

In Class 4A, the second ranked Madison Academy Mustangs boys’ squad defeated West Minster 41-39 and the No. 2 ranked Lady Mustangs crushed Madison County 59-35 to win the Area 14 Tournament championships. Both squads from the private school advanced to the Sub-Regional Tournament this week.

In boys, the Mustangs (21-6) earlier defeated Madison County in round one 96-47. In girls, the Lady Mustangs (27-1) pounced on Westminster 45-26.