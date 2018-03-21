Patriots, Jets score big wins during Spring Break

Bob Jones went 6-1 last week with the offense leading the way with 68 runs scored.

The Patriots opened the week by splitting a doubleheader with Fairhope. Seth Chambers scored the game-winning run on Peter Meilunas’ sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning as Fairhope claimed the Game 1 victory.

Cam Hill finished with three hits, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored to lift Bob Jones to a 7-3 win in the second game. John Michael Riley was the winning pitcher.

Riley had two doubles, a single, two RBIs, a run scored and two stolen bases in beating Trinity Presbyterian 8-1. Stuart Edge had six strikeouts in six innings.

Bob Jones trailed Baldwin County 3-0 before erupting for five runs in the top of the fourth inning. Riley had a sacrifice fly and Ryan Crawford followed with a grand slam.

Mitchell Daly drove in six runs with a grand slam and two singles with three runs scored as the Patriots prevailed over Spanish Fort 14-6. Caden Rose homered, doubled, walked twice, drove in a run, scored four runs and stole two bases.

Dylan Ray had two home runs, one a grand slam, as Bob Jones beat Brooks 11-5. Ray finished with six RBIs and two runs scored. Rose had a homer, two walks, four runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base.

The Patriots capped the week with a 16-4 win over Ardmore. Rose and Ray each homered.

Bob Jones (17-4) will play at Russellville on Thursday, at Helena on Friday, at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (doubleheader) on Saturday and at East Limestone (doubleheader) on Tuesday.

James Clemens

James Clemens entered the week following a 5-0-1 stretch the previous week.

The Jets swept a doubleheader at Ramsay, 5-0 and 10-4.

Colin Brown struck out six batters in six innings as the Game 1 winning pitcher. Tommy Crider drove in four runs.

Connor Cantrell and Cannon Clark each doubled and drove in two runs in the second game.

James Clemens beat Soddy Daisy (Tenn.) 9-2 as Cantrell had four hits with a double and three RBIs. Laken Lansdell had a double, a single, two RBIs and a run scored. Zack Toth was the winning pitcher.

Cantrell doubled and drove in a run in the Jets’ 1-1 tie with McMinn Central (Tenn.).

Brown, Crider and Lansdell each had a home run in Clemens’ 13-2 win over Ooltewah.

James Clemens beat Cleveland (Tenn.) 6-1 as Clark and Lansdell each had two hits. One of Lansdell’s hits was a double.

The Jets will host Albertville on Wednesday, play Arab and Etowah at Arab on Saturday and host Florence on Monday.