Widgetized Section

Patriots finish second in sectionals
The Bob Jones Patriots finished second in the Class 7-A North Sectional Wrestling Tournament and qualified nine wrestlers for the AHSAA State Tournament this weekend in Huntsville at the VBC. Of the nine that qualified, only Daishun Mitchell took first place (132-division). Others making the State Tournament are Zaevian Toney (106), Zaderian Toney (113), Parker Snyder (120), Jordan Whalen (126), Abe Alrefai (138), George Francovitch (170), Harold Gilmore (195) and Seth Dupree (220). The Patriots are coached by Matthew Sweatman. James Clemens qualified two wrestlers for the State Tournament: Seth Bruder (182) and Matt Burrow (285). Sparkman had four Senators advance with Cameron Harbin (145), Josh Little (195), Brandon Moore (220) and Zach Cangelosi (285).