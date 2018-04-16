Patriots earn playoff spot after beating Buckhorn to stay undefeated in Area 8

Class 7A No. 8 Bob Jones is off to an unbeaten start in Area 8 and improved to 5-0 in the area after beating Buckhorn 13-2 on April 13. The win was the Patriots’ six in a row overall.

Bob Jones started last week by sweeping area rival Sparkman on April 9 in a doubleheader that was made up after weather postponed the games during the previous week.

Bob Jones prevailed 11-2 in Game 1. John Michael Riley and Cam Hill each homered. Riley had three hits. Dylan Ray also had three hits with a triple. Ray, Austin East and Andrew Wright performed on the mound.

The Patriots won the second game 12-2. Caden Rose had two hits, two runs scored and a stolen base. Mitchell Daly added two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base with a single and a walk. Rose, Riley and Tyler Jones contributed on the mound.

Bob Jones avenged a 6-3 loss at Florence from earlier in the season by beating the visiting Falcons 4-2 on April 10. Daly had three hits with a triple, a double and a single. Cam Hill added a triple and a single. Stuart Edge was the winning pitcher and Ben Creekmore got the save.

The Patriots routed Buckhorn 13-3 on Thursday and 13-2 on Friday. In Game 1, Hill picked up the complete-game victory with six innings and four strikeouts with seven hits allowed. Hill also tripled, walked twice and scored a pair of runs. Rose, Daly, Ray and Colten Carver each had a home run.

In the second game, Riley had a grand slam. Daly and Ray also homered. Daly added two doubles. Austin East was the winning pitcher.

Bob Jones will play at James Clemens on Thursday and will host the Jets on Friday and Saturday.

James Clemens

James Clemens split its first four Class 7A, Area 8 games after winning two out of three from Buckhorn and falling to Sparkman.

The Jets swept two games at home from the Bucks on April 9, 5-3 and 4-2, and lost 10-6 to visiting Sparkman on April 13.

Laken Lansdell struck out five in five innings in Game 1 against Buckhorn. He also had two hits and a walk at the plate.

In the second game, Lansdell and Colin Brown each singled and drove in a pair of runs.

Zach Hopkins had three hits against Sparkman. Connor Cantrell singled twice.

Madison Academy

Madison Academy won Class 4A, Area 14 and will host Danville in the first round of the state playoffs on Friday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. with a Game 3 Saturday at noon if needed.