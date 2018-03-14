Patriots continue winning streak in busy 5-0 week

Bob Jones completed a 5-0 week and improved to 11-3 with wins over Austin, Athens, Madison Academy and Winfield.

The Patriots beat Austin 10-6 on March 6 with two home runs, a single and six RBIs from Dylan Ray. Cam Hill and winning pitcher John Michael Riley also homered. Kyle Parker added three hits including a double.

On March 9, Bob Jones swept a doubleheader from Athens, both with Mitchell Daly providing the game-winning hit in the Patriots’ final at bat.

In the first game, Daly’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Stuart Edge to break a scoreless tie and give the Patriots a 1-0 win. Slate Alford had two hits for Bob Jones. Hill struck out six batters and allowed three hits and a walk in seven innings.

The second game, Bob Jones trailed 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh when Daly crushed a two-run homer that scored Cade Rose ahead of him. Rose finished with two hits, two runs scored, two stolen bases and a walk. Hill hit a solo home run.

Bob Jones played Madison Academy and Winfield on March 10 with the Patriots edging the Mustangs 4-3 in the first game.

Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth innings the Patriots took the lead for good with three runs in the frame. Ryan Crawford doubled in Tyler Jones. Crawford scored on Riley’s homer run.

Jones and Daly each had a double and a single. Daly also drove in a run.

Jackson Word led Madison Academy with two hits including a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Nate Buchanan had eight strikeouts in five innings.

Bob Jones scored five runs in the first inning to take early command against Winfield. Daly and Ray each had three hits. Daly had a double, two singles, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Ray doubled, singled twice, drove in four runs and scored twice. The Patriots had 16 hits. Tyler Jones was the winning pitcher.

Bob Jones entered the week with 11 wins in its last 12 games after dropping its first two contests to Hewitt-Trussville.

The Patriots will play a pair of games at Ardmore on Saturday with Brooks playing in the first game and Ardmore in the second matchup. Bob Jones will travel to Grissom on Tuesday.