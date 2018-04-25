Patriots and Jets earn spots in state playoff series

Bob Jones clinched the Class 7A, Area 8 championship by beating James Clemens two out of three games on April 19 and 20. James Clemens claimed the area runner up spot and a berth in the playoffs.

Bob Jones defeated Buckhorn 12-3 in an area matchup on April 17. Caden Rose had three hits with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the Patriots. Mitchell Daly added three hits, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Colten Carver had two hits, a walk, three RBIs and a pair of runs scored.

Bob Jones won the series opener at James Clemens 4-3. Daly singled to drive in Kyle Parker in the top of the 11th inning for the game winner. Rose struck out seven batters and held the Jets hitless in 3-2/3 innings of relief to pick up the win.

Collin Brown and Jackson Taylor each had two had two hits for James Clemens.

The Jets blanked host Bob Jones 9-0 in the opener of a doubleheader. Brown led Clemens with a triple, a single, two RBIs, a run scored and a steal. Canon Clark doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored a run. Laken Lansdell and Taylor had two hits apiece. Jackson Reece went the distance on the mound for the shutout with nine strikeouts, a walk and four hits allowed.

Rose, Parker, Daly and Dylan Ray each had a single for Bob Jones.

Bob Jones prevailed 9-2 in the second game of the doubleheader. Pitchers John Michael Riley, Brendan Bickleman and Andrew Wright combined for 12 strikeouts and three hits allowed. Daly also tripled, singled, drove in three runs scored two runs and stole a base. Rose tallied a double, two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Braden Cobb, Taylor and Jacob Evans each had a hit for the Jets.

Bob Jones will host Area 6 runner-up Oak Mountain at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Class 7A state playoffs. A third game will be played Saturday at noon if necessary.

James Clemens will travel to Area 6 winner Mountain Brook for two games Friday with a Game 3 on Saturday if needed.