Party In The Park’ to benefit Madison Hospital’s growing surgery department

A local event is combining food trucks, great music and a live auction to raise money for Madison Hospital. Party in the Park, hosted by Huntsville Hospital Foundation, is Friday, March 2, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Insanity Skate Park (100 Skate Park Drive).

Guests will enjoy food truck offerings from I Love Bacon, Fire & Spice, and Sugar Belle, live music from local band JUICE, and “moonshine” cocktails.

Event proceeds will purchase an additional joint replacement operating table for Madison Hospital’s Surgery Department. The hospital, which is not-for-profit, has seen a 20 percent increase in orthopedic cases over the past four years.

“With the number of total hip and knee procedures growing due to the aging baby boomer generation, it is critical that we plan accordingly and have the equipment required to perform these orthopedic procedures,” said Mary Lynne Wright, Madison Hospital president. “Party in the Park will help us achieve this goal, so please buy your tickets and support your local hospital!”

Tickets for Party in the Park can be purchased by calling (256) 265-8077, or online at huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org. Tickets are $25 per person (ages 21 and up) and include event and entertainment. Dinner and cocktails may be purchased at the event.

About Huntsville Hospital Foundation

Huntsville Hospital Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, is the fundraising arm of Huntsville and Madison Hospitals. It works to strengthen relationships between the hospitals and the community. The Foundation accepts gifts—both individual and corporate—on the hospitals’ behalf, and works to fund present and future equipment and program needs. For more information, call (256) 265-8077 or visit huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org.