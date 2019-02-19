Parker touts district’s “A” rating, address need for tax increase at 2019 State of the Schools

Joining Madison’s student representative, Elizabeth Kasprzak, were her parents Kris and Anna Kasprzak, teacher Jessye Gaines, Bob Jones Principal Sylvia Lambert, and Madison City Superintendent of Education Robby Parker.

Madison City Superintendent Robby Parker, Huntsville Superintendent Christie Finley and Madison County Superintendent Matt Massey reported highlights and challenges of their school districts at the 2019 State of Schools event last week.

Parker said he is proud of the diversity in the schools. Madison City was one of the few districts that received an “A” from the Alabama Department of Education in every individual school.

He said the biggest challenge they face is growth.

“It’s imperative that we move into a new middle and a new elementary school in 2021,” said Parker. “And we are going to the legislature this spring, and we’re asking that our citizens be allowed to vote on a 12-mil property increase.”

But it was a student panel that may have wowed the audience the most since students are the focus of who area school systems serve and who employers will depend on.

Bob Jones senior Elizabeth Kasprzak represented Madison City Schools. She talked about the positive learning environment and many options for students, as well as the broad support from the District to every level at both Bob Jones and James Clemens high schools.

She is enrolled in both the engineering and health science internship academies, a driver for Greenpower Patriot Racing, state vice president for HOSA and a member of numerous honor societies and service clubs.

The Schools Foundation of Huntsville-Madison-Madison County gave its annual report and launched a “Text to Donate” fund supporting National Board Certification for Teachers and Industry Insight Days: Text: 44321 Message: SOTS19.

All of the superintendents agreed it is important that classes not only prepare students for college but also for the workforce, stressing the importance of co-op opportunities, internships, and workforce developments.