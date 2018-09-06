Parker addresses community concerning Friday’s Madison Bowl

The following is message from Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker about Friday night’s Madison Bowl. The game will feature cross-city rivals Bob Jones and James Clemens at the Madison City Stadium. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.

Everyone,

Friday night is the BJ vs JC football game at Madison City Schools Stadium. It is one of the most exciting weeks of the year. I want to address a couple of things very briefly.

– Get to the game early. There will be between 8,000 and 10,000 people there. Parking will be at a premium.

– Buy your tickets early. Both JC and BJ are sending out Messengers giving directions how to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets will be available at the gate, but you can imagine how long the line will be.

– JC is the Home team this year.

Much of Alabama will have their eyes on us Friday night. We have the best kids in the state and I want them to be showcased. Both football teams will be prepared and I can assure you will play hard. Both bands, dance teams, and flag corps will be prepared to give their best performances of the year for the home town crowds. The cheerleaders will have great signs (please don’t be overly sensitive, as both schools will poke fun at the other) and will be cheering for their team to beat the other. It’s ok. Let’s all have fun with it and remember it’s about the kids.

I’ve seen both schools play this year and I cannot predict the outcome. However, I can tell you this…

Friday night at 10, one team will have won and one team will have lost. That night, the players, students, band members, and cheerleaders will be out on the town laughing and talking with their friends from BOTH Schools. On Saturday morning at 6 a.m., the sun will rise no matter the outcome. On Sunday, both teams will be preparing for the next opponent.

The only difference in our kids Friday night is that some are zoned for BJ and some are zoned for JC. In the end, they are all Madison City.

I say all of that to say this…Let’s have a good time Friday night and let the kids make some memories. Mr. Terrell and I will be on the field (wearing gray/black pants and a gray/black shirt – no red or Carolina Blue on either one of us), if you need us. If there is something out of line, I promise we will address it immediately.

I pray for the safety of our kids and for the wisdom of all adults, including myself.

Robby Parker