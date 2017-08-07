Widgetized Section

Parents, you have homework! Fill out the Impact Aid Forms as soon as possible

Attention Madison County parents, you have a school assignment due as soon as possible. An important paper is coming home in your child’s backpack on Wednesday.

Some Sparkman High School students gathered around Colonel Tom Holliday, Garrison Commander at Redstone Arsenal, to learn how federal grant money could help them. Madison County Schools Superintendent Matt Massey already knows the importance.

“We can put resources right into the hands of our teachers and students,” Massey said.

These students came together on Wednesday morning for the Impact Aid ceremony. Impact Aid is a federal program that helps school systems in which many students have federal employees as parents. That means the parents do not necessarily pay into the state tax system which funds the schools. So, the Impact Aid Program helps off set that money through grants.