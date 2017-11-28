Our 2017 Holiday Event Guide is here!
GALAXY OF LIGHTS DRIVING NIGHTS
November 24 – December 31
Huntsville Botanical Garden
4747 Bob Wallace Avenue
(256) 830-4447
Admission covers carload of 10.
Galaxy of Lights is a holiday light extravaganza featuring larger-than-life animated light displays. See Santa soaring over a delightful winter village. Nursery rhyme characters dance and frolic among traditional scenes of the season. And, best of all, experience the magic of the twinkling icicle forest. Galaxy of Lights is the perfect holiday treat for the young and young-at-heart.
SANTA’S VILLAGE
November 24 – December 23
Alabama Constitution Village
109 Gates Avenue
Admission charged
www.earlyworks.com
All ages will delight in visiting the Claus’ house, meeting Santa’s reindeer, the North Pole elves, and Santa. Snow shows, craft projects and musical entertainment all add to the fun at the Village Santa calls home. See Santa’s Magic Garden. This magical garden will come to life right before your eyes. Christmas trees will talk and sing, while holiday lights magically keep up the beat.
Parking is available in the Gates Ave. garage and on streets surrounding the Village.
SKATING IN THE PARK
November 17 – January 7
Times: Mon – Thu 4:00 – 10:00 PM, Fri 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM, Sat 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM and Sun 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Huntsville Museum of Art
300 Church Street
(256) 529-7995
Admission charged
hsvmuseum.org/events
Grab your skates, family and friends then head downtown to enjoy outdoor ice skating behind the museum. The rink is open through January 7.
Rental skates are available.
SUPPER WITH SANTA
November 27 – November 30
Seatings at 5:00 and 6:30 PM
EarlyWorks Childrens Museum Grand Hall
404 Madison Street
(256) 564-8100
Admission charged
www.earlyworks.com/suppers-with-santa/
Santa visits every table to hear Christmas wishes and pose for photos in a whimsically decorated grand hall. A child-friendly meal is served and a visit to Santa’s Village is included. The EarlyWorks Society hosts the annual event. Reservations are required and very limited.
TINSEL TRAIL
November 23 – January 3
Nightly from dusk until midnight
Big Spring International Park East
200 Church Street
(256) 339-6513
No admission charged
Big Spring Park takes on a holiday glow with over 300 elaborately decorated trees. Enjoy a festive stroll through the park. Stop to watch the ice skaters. Enjoy a hot beverage or dine at a nearby restaurant.
HOLIDAY ALE & FOOD PAIRING DINNER
November 30
Campus No. 805 – Stone Event Center
2620 Clinton Avenue West
(256) 519-6212
Admission charged,
reservations required.
campus805.com
Campus No. 805 is hosting a festive holiday party to kick off the season in style. Chef Ray Miranda is preparing a six-course tasting menu to pair with the best craft beers produced right here on campus.
Guests are invited to wear their tackiest holiday sweater (and be eligible for prizes!) while they enjoy music from the legendary Microwave Dave.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL
December 1 – December 10
Fri 7:30 PM, Sat
Sun 1:30 and 5:00 PM
Von Braun Center Playhouse
700 Monroe Street
(256) 539-6829
Admission charged
This Huntsville holiday tradition is back with a fresh interpretation of the Dickens’ classic. Audiences of all ages are invited to follow Ebenezer Scrooge on a ghostly musical journey through his past, present and future, as he receives the most important Christmas gift of all- redemption through the power of love.
KRIS KRINGLE’S CANDLELIGHT
CHRISTMAS
December 1 – December 2
From: 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Burritt on the Mountain
3101 Burritt Drive
(256) 536-2882
Admission charged
https://burrittonthemountain.com
You won’t want to miss two spectacular evenings of cozy fires, holiday music, figgie pudding, homemade cookies, kid’s crafts, designer decor and much more. It’s holiday fun for the whole family with the most magical view in town.
NEACA CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW
December 1 – December 3
Fri – Sat 9 am – 6 pm and Sun Noon – 5 pm
Von Braun Center South Hall
700 Monroe Street
(256) 533-1953
No admission charged
www.neaca.org
Needlework, ceramics, flower arrangements, jewelry, decorated and hand-woven baskets, pottery, stained glass, clothes, toys, woodwork and other items are featured.
NORTH STAR LIMITED TRAIN RIDE
December 1 – December 9
Recurring weekly on Friday, Saturday
5:45 PM and 7:30 PM
North Alabama Railroad Museum
694 Chase Road
Wed/Sat: 256-461-1966
Admission charged, ticket sales at 256-851-6276
https://www.facebook.com/pg/NorthAlabamaRailroadMuseum/events/?ref=page_internal
This “Christmas Night Run” on the North Star Limited will have guests experiencing an evening adventure under the stars. Santa will be on board to spend time with each child. The ride length is 45 minutes. Children are encouraged to wear their pajamas. Every passenger will enjoy a snack and all children will receive a special gift.
PEACE ON EARTH:
A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR
December 1
Times: 7:30 PM
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
Huntsville Community Chorus singers and the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra join UAH music and theater departments for a spectacular holiday concert. This year’s featured guest artist is American Idol winner and Alabama native Ruben Studdard.
THE NUTCRACKER, A YULETIDE BALLET
December 1 – December 3
Times: Fri 7 PM, Sat 2 and 7:00 PM, Sun 2 PM
Lee Lyric Theater Main Stage
2500 Meridian Street
(256) 881-5930
Admission charged
www.alabamayouthballet.org/
Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre presents its fresh, yet traditional approach to the beloved Christmas ballet. Huntsville’s most experienced teachers and directors, Keren Gibb-Hilliard and David Herriott, will once again create the performance that has been a holiday favorite for families.
TINSEL TRAIL WALK YOUR DOG NIGHT
December 1
From dusk until midnight
Big Spring International Park East
200 Church Street
(256) 339-6513
No admission charged
Big Spring Park takes on a holiday glow with over 200 elaborately decorated trees. Enjoy a festive stroll through the park with your leashed pooch. Stop to watch the ice skaters. The grand opening will be the Friday after Thanksgiving at 6:30 PM in Big Spring East.
VINTAGE MARKET DAYS
December 1 – December 3
Agribition Center
4925 Moores Mill Road NW
(806) 679-0101
vintagemarketdays.com/market/north-alabama/tickets.php
Vintage Market Days® is a vintage & vintage inspired, indoor/outdoor flea market style event. You’ll also find architectural salvage, repurposed finds, jewelry and clothing. Live music will add to the atmosphere and food trucks will offer a variety of options for purchase.
BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA
CHRISTMAS ROCKS! TOUR
December 2
Starting: 8:00 PM
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
www1.ticketmaster.com/event/200052EC038E8296
The Stray Cats frontman and the Brian Setzer Orchestra lend rockabilly style to this holiday show.
HUNTSVILLE COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS
December 2
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
600 Governors Drive
(256) 533-6606
Admission charged
www.thechorus.org
This annual concert features the Symphonic Chorus, Youth Chorale and Children’s Chorale for a family holiday experience.
HOLIDAYS IN THE VALLEY CONCERT
December 2
Trinity United Methodist Church
607 Airport Rd
(256) 533-3300
No Admission Charged, donations accepted
www.facebook.com/events/175710176315094
This music-filled event will feature local artists Alyssa Slocum, The Retrovales, Soule Xpressions, Twickenham Jazz and Swing Band, Ricky Miller and the Shifts, and classical artists from Valley Conservatory.
KRIS KRINGLE’S
CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS
December 1 – December 2
From: 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Burritt on the Mountain
3101 Burritt Drive
(256) 536-2882
Admission charged
https://burrittonthemountain.com/featured-events/#featured
You won’t want to miss two spectacular evenings of cozy fires, holiday music, figgie pudding, homemade cookies, kid’s crafts, designer decor and much more. It’s holiday fun for the whole family with the most magical view in town.
SANTA TRAIN
December 2 – December 9
Recurring weekly on Saturday
Sat 12:00 PM, 1:30 PM and 3 PM
North Alabama Railroad Museum
694 Chase Road
256-851-6267 Wed/Sat before 1 pm
Admission charged
www.facebook.com/pg/NorthAlabamaRailroadMuseum/events/?ref=page_internal
Take part in an annual tradition at the North Alabama Railroad Museum as Santa comes aboard the excursion train! Every child will have the opportunity to visit with Jolly St. Nick as the train clickety-clacks along the track. Children will enjoy a special treat following the ride. The gift shop will be open so come early and stay late. Make reservations soon to ensure a seat.
SATURDAY ARTIST MARKET
Recurring weekly on Saturday
Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment
2211 Seminole Drive
(256) 489-7000
No admission charged
www.flyingmonkeyarts.org
HUNTSVILLE CHRISTMAS PARADE
December 5
6:00 PM
Downtown Huntsville
(256) 885-9797
No admission charged to view
Welcome Santa Claus to Huntsville as he ushers in the Christmas season at the annual Christmas parade. This year’s theme is The Carols of Christmas. Enjoy the excitement and music with many entries and bands from across North Alabama.
HOLIDAY MAGIC DINNERS
December 7 – December 9
Burritt on the Mountain
3101 Burritt Drive
(256) 512-0141
Admission charged, reservations required.
https://burrittonthemountain.com/event/holiday-magic-dinners/
Looking for a special and unique night out during the holiday season? With a beautiful setting and ambiance unlike any in Huntsville, come dine at Burritt for a truly magical night. Guests will enjoy a holiday dinner in the upscale atmosphere of the Burritt Mansion or the family style warmth of the cabins in the Historic Park.
WINTER GALLERY TOUR
December 7
2211 Seminole Drive
No admission charged
Huntsville celebrates the fine arts with a tour of local galleries, the Huntsville Museum of Art, and Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment. With a choice of locations and styles, this informal event showcases artists whose talents include painting, pottery, glass, sculpture, jewelry design, photography and woodworking. Hors d’oeuvres served at all locations.
THE NUTCRACKER
December 8 – December 10
Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 2:00 and 7:30 PM, Sun 1:00 PM
Von Braun Center Concert Hall
700 Monroe Street
(256) 539-0961
Admission charged
The Huntsville Ballet Company presents its 48th annual production of The Nutcracker, a holiday classic and a favorite tradition in Huntsville. Make holiday memories with this production set in antebellum Huntsville with a nod to local legends and traditions set to the delightful and familiar score by Tchaikovsky performed by the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra.
CHRISTKINDLMARKET HUNTSVILLE 2017
December 9
From: 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Campus No. 805 S.R. Butler Green
2620 Clinton Avenue
No admission charged
www.facebook.com/events/1594055013987430/
Inspired by the Chistkindlmarkets in Germany, this holiday season you can enjoy a traditional German American Christmas Market here in Huntsville.
The market will feature tasty German street food from Hildegards Biergarten, the “Original Hildegard’s German Cuisine” Gluehwein (mulled wine) and European treats and sweets, fresh baked goods, Christmas crafts and gifts, live music by Musicology School of Music plus a special appearance by Santa Claus.
Marine Toys for Tots Foundation will be on-site collecting toys for kids.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT AT BRIDGE STREET TOWN CENTRE
December 9
Times: Varies
Bridge Street Town Centre
365 The Bridge Street, Suite 106
(256) 617-9484
No admission charged
www.m-c-b.org
Enhance your shopping experience or just take a moment to savor the sounds of the season. The Madison Community Band will ring out its 25th season with holiday songs, beloved carols, nostalgic American classics and Yuletide music from centuries past. Take a symphonic sojourn to Bethlehem, Victorian England, and the Old West.
HARRISON BROTHERS
LUMINARY NIGHT OPEN HOUSE
December 9
Harrison Brothers Hardware
124 South Side Square
(256) 536-3631
No admission charged
Wrap up your shopping as you enjoy Alabama’s oldest continuously operating hardware store decked out for the holidays and open late for Spirit of Christmas Past. A visit to Harrison Brothers is a Huntsville Christmas tradition.
HOLIDAY GIFT MARKET
December 9
From: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
The Greene Street Market at Nativity
208 Eustis Avenue
https://www.facebook.com/events/836882133145001/
Visit the Greene Street Market for the annual producer only market in Historic Downtown Huntsville. Farm fresh meat, cheese and eggs, seasonal vegetables, delicious prepared foods, baked goods, flowers and handmade gifts from local artisans will be the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving celebration. Food trucks, special brews from Green Bus and live music will make this fun for everyone.
HOLIDAY STREET STYLE GATHERING
December 9
Downtown Square
No Admission Charged, food available for purchase.
This downtown event is for fashion lovers and holiday shoppers. There will be pop-up stores and food and drink trucks.
MADISON CHRISTMAS PARADE
December 9
5:30 PM
Starting at Hughes Road and Plaza Drive, going to downtown Madison
(256) 772-9300
No admission charged
www.madisonal.gov/specialevents
The City of Madison will hold its annual holiday parade with music, floats and fun for the whole family. Afterwards, gather for an old-fashioned celebration on the Village Green. Listen to carolers and instrumental music around the Roundhouse and sip hot chocolate at the Gazebo.
ROCKET CITY MARATHON
December 9
8:00 AM
Huntsville
(256) 650-7063
Admission charged
www.huntsvilletrackclub.org
SATURDAY SCIENTIST:
BUILDING A COMET
December 9
From: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
One Tranquility Base
(256) 837-3400
Admission charged
www.rocketcenter.com/calendar/2017-12-09/saturday-scientist-building-comet
Many cosmic ingredients collide to make a comet. Build your own cosmic snowball and discover the history of comet discovery and biochemical science.
This educational series features activities recommended for ages 6-9 and emphasizes the development of “STEAM” (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics). The science of ice cream, space-exploring dogs, the astronaut suit and cosmic snowballs teach young scientists about solar energy, precipitation, geology of space and chemistry. All workshops are aligned to Next Generation Science (NGSS), Common Core Math (CCM), and Alabama College and Career Readiness Standards (ALCCRS).
Reserve your seat at the main ticket desk upon your arrival.
SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS PAST HOMES AND LUMINARY TOUR
December 9
Weeden House Museum and Garden
300 Gates Avenue
(256) 536-7718
Admission charged
www.twickenhamhomestour.com
Stroll through the luminary lit streets of historic Twickenham and enjoy special musicians while touring the Weeden House Museum, The Helion Lodge and 4 private residences all decorated in holiday finery. The proceeds from the 39th annual Spirit of Christmas Past Homes and Luminary Tour benefit the Weeden House Museum, built in 1819, and historic district projects.
Tickets are available through Saturday at the Visitor Center, 500 Church Street. They can also be purchased at any of the homes the night of the tours.
In addition, Harrison Brothers Hardware will be open from 5 – 7 pm. Holmes Street United Methodist Church will have a live Nativity and First United Methodist Church will hold an open house with a collection of Nativities on display.
LIVING CHRISTMAS TREE
December 14 – December 17
Thu – Sat 7:30 PM, Sat 11 AM ( a 35 min. presentation for children), 4:30 and 7:30 PM, Sun 3:00 PM (abbreviated performance for adults) and 5:30 PM
First Baptist Church
600 Governors Drive
(256) 428-9422
Free tickets available upon request
www.fbchsv.org/LCT
A spectacle of sight and sound, over 150 singers, a 50 piece orchestra and thousands of lights bring a 39-foot Christmas tree to life. Experience this celebration sure to be a highlight of your Christmas observance. Tickets will be available beginning November 27.
SANDERS FAMILY CHRISTMAS
December 14 – December 17
Burritt on the Mountain Old Country Church
3101 Burritt Drive
(256) 536-2882
Admission charged
https://burrittonthemountain.com/event/sanders-family-christmas-play/
Return to Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, on Christmas Eve of 1941. Reverend Oglethorpe has invited the Sanders to the Baptist Church to sing and witness, thereby getting the congregation into the down-home holiday spirit before the boys, including one of the Sanders’ own, ship off to World War II. The Congregation will hear more than two-dozen Christmas carols, many of them vintage hymns, and hilarious yuletide stories from the more or less devout Sanders family members. The play is set in a church which makes Burritt’s Old Country Church the perfect venue.
CHRISTMAS IN DIXIE WITH ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTISTS
December 16
Starting: 7:00 PM
Von Braun Center Concert Hall
700 Monroe Street
(256) 533-1953 or 1 800-745-3000
Admission charged
Shawn Klush and Cody Ray Slaughter deliver the ultimate holiday concert. Special guests include former members of JD Sumner & The Stamps Quartet.
ANNUAL BOAR’S HEAD
AND YULE LOG FESTIVAL
December 17
5:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Corner of Greene and Randolph Streets
(256) 539-5738
No admission charged
www.huntsvillefirst.org/boars-head
This festival dates back to 14th century Great Britain, when Christmas was celebrated as a triumph of good over evil. The event includes a processional, colorful costumes and singing.
CABARET UPSTAIRS: JOLLY HOLIDAY
December 17
Two performances: 3:30 PM and 6:00 PM
Amendment XXI Upper Level
123 North Side Square
(256) 415-7469
Admission charged
imphuntsville.org/season.shtml
Independent Musical Productions has partnered with Amendment XXI in Downtown Huntsville to add special cabaret performances to the season offerings. Each ticket includes admission to the show of your choosing along with two small plates, one appetizer, and one dessert. A cash bar will be available.
JIM PARKER’S SONGWRITERS
SHOWCASE
December 23
6:30 pm
Von Braun Center Playhouse
700 Monroe Street
(256) 533-1953
Admission charged
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER
December 27
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
(256) 533-1953
Admission charged
www.vonbrauncenter.com/event/mannheim-steamroller-christmas-by-chip-davis/
Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from Chip’s groundbreaking Fresh Aire series which introduced the distinctive Mannheim sound to all of America. Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller.
MARS MASQUERADE
December 31
From: 08:00 PM to 1:00 AM
U.S. Space & Rocket Center
One Tranquility Base
(256) 837-3400
Admission charged
www.rocketcenter.com/calendar/2017-12-31/mars-masquerade
NEW YEAR’S EVE AT
HUNTSVILLE TIMES SQUARE
December 31
From: 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM
228 East Holmes Avenue
(256) 783-3294
No admission charged
SYMPHONY POPS SERIES:
TV & MOVIE HITS
December 31
7:30 PM
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
700 Monroe Street
Admission charged
www.hso.org/concerts/tv-movie-hits/