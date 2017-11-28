Our 2017 Holiday Event Guide is here!

GALAXY OF LIGHTS DRIVING NIGHTS

November 24 – December 31

Huntsville Botanical Garden

4747 Bob Wallace Avenue

(256) 830-4447

Admission covers carload of 10.

Galaxy of Lights is a holiday light extravaganza featuring larger-than-life animated light displays. See Santa soaring over a delightful winter village. Nursery rhyme characters dance and frolic among traditional scenes of the season. And, best of all, experience the magic of the twinkling icicle forest. Galaxy of Lights is the perfect holiday treat for the young and young-at-heart.

SANTA’S VILLAGE

November 24 – December 23

Alabama Constitution Village

109 Gates Avenue

Admission charged

www.earlyworks.com

All ages will delight in visiting the Claus’ house, meeting Santa’s reindeer, the North Pole elves, and Santa. Snow shows, craft projects and musical entertainment all add to the fun at the Village Santa calls home. See Santa’s Magic Garden. This magical garden will come to life right before your eyes. Christmas trees will talk and sing, while holiday lights magically keep up the beat.

Parking is available in the Gates Ave. garage and on streets surrounding the Village.

SKATING IN THE PARK

November 17 – January 7

Times: Mon – Thu 4:00 – 10:00 PM, Fri 4:00 PM – 12:00 AM, Sat 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM and Sun 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Huntsville Museum of Art

300 Church Street

(256) 529-7995

Admission charged

hsvmuseum.org/events

Grab your skates, family and friends then head downtown to enjoy outdoor ice skating behind the museum. The rink is open through January 7.

Rental skates are available.

SUPPER WITH SANTA

November 27 – November 30

Seatings at 5:00 and 6:30 PM

EarlyWorks Childrens Museum Grand Hall

404 Madison Street

(256) 564-8100

Admission charged

www.earlyworks.com/suppers-with-santa/

Santa visits every table to hear Christmas wishes and pose for photos in a whimsically decorated grand hall. A child-friendly meal is served and a visit to Santa’s Village is included. The EarlyWorks Society hosts the annual event. Reservations are required and very limited.

TINSEL TRAIL

November 23 – January 3

Nightly from dusk until midnight

Big Spring International Park East

200 Church Street

(256) 339-6513

No admission charged

Big Spring Park takes on a holiday glow with over 300 elaborately decorated trees. Enjoy a festive stroll through the park. Stop to watch the ice skaters. Enjoy a hot beverage or dine at a nearby restaurant.

HOLIDAY ALE & FOOD PAIRING DINNER

November 30

Campus No. 805 – Stone Event Center

2620 Clinton Avenue West

(256) 519-6212

Admission charged,

reservations required.

campus805.com

Campus No. 805 is hosting a festive holiday party to kick off the season in style. Chef Ray Miranda is preparing a six-course tasting menu to pair with the best craft beers produced right here on campus.

Guests are invited to wear their tackiest holiday sweater (and be eligible for prizes!) while they enjoy music from the legendary Microwave Dave.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

December 1 – December 10

Fri 7:30 PM, Sat

Sun 1:30 and 5:00 PM

Von Braun Center Playhouse

700 Monroe Street

(256) 539-6829

Admission charged

This Huntsville holiday tradition is back with a fresh interpretation of the Dickens’ classic. Audiences of all ages are invited to follow Ebenezer Scrooge on a ghostly musical journey through his past, present and future, as he receives the most important Christmas gift of all- redemption through the power of love.

KRIS KRINGLE’S CANDLELIGHT

CHRISTMAS

December 1 – December 2

From: 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Burritt on the Mountain

3101 Burritt Drive

(256) 536-2882

Admission charged

https://burrittonthemountain.com

You won’t want to miss two spectacular evenings of cozy fires, holiday music, figgie pudding, homemade cookies, kid’s crafts, designer decor and much more. It’s holiday fun for the whole family with the most magical view in town.

NEACA CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW

December 1 – December 3

Fri – Sat 9 am – 6 pm and Sun Noon – 5 pm

Von Braun Center South Hall

700 Monroe Street

(256) 533-1953

No admission charged

www.neaca.org

Needlework, ceramics, flower arrangements, jewelry, decorated and hand-woven baskets, pottery, stained glass, clothes, toys, woodwork and other items are featured.

NORTH STAR LIMITED TRAIN RIDE

December 1 – December 9

Recurring weekly on Friday, Saturday

5:45 PM and 7:30 PM

North Alabama Railroad Museum

694 Chase Road

Wed/Sat: 256-461-1966

Admission charged, ticket sales at 256-851-6276

https://www.facebook.com/pg/NorthAlabamaRailroadMuseum/events/?ref=page_internal

This “Christmas Night Run” on the North Star Limited will have guests experiencing an evening adventure under the stars. Santa will be on board to spend time with each child. The ride length is 45 minutes. Children are encouraged to wear their pajamas. Every passenger will enjoy a snack and all children will receive a special gift.

PEACE ON EARTH:

A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

December 1

Times: 7:30 PM

Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

Huntsville Community Chorus singers and the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra join UAH music and theater departments for a spectacular holiday concert. This year’s featured guest artist is American Idol winner and Alabama native Ruben Studdard.

THE NUTCRACKER, A YULETIDE BALLET

December 1 – December 3

Times: Fri 7 PM, Sat 2 and 7:00 PM, Sun 2 PM

Lee Lyric Theater Main Stage

2500 Meridian Street

(256) 881-5930

Admission charged

www.alabamayouthballet.org/

Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre presents its fresh, yet traditional approach to the beloved Christmas ballet. Huntsville’s most experienced teachers and directors, Keren Gibb-Hilliard and David Herriott, will once again create the performance that has been a holiday favorite for families.

TINSEL TRAIL WALK YOUR DOG NIGHT

December 1

From dusk until midnight

Big Spring International Park East

200 Church Street

(256) 339-6513

No admission charged

Big Spring Park takes on a holiday glow with over 200 elaborately decorated trees. Enjoy a festive stroll through the park with your leashed pooch. Stop to watch the ice skaters. The grand opening will be the Friday after Thanksgiving at 6:30 PM in Big Spring East.

VINTAGE MARKET DAYS

December 1 – December 3

Agribition Center

4925 Moores Mill Road NW

(806) 679-0101

vintagemarketdays.com/market/north-alabama/tickets.php

Vintage Market Days® is a vintage & vintage inspired, indoor/outdoor flea market style event. You’ll also find architectural salvage, repurposed finds, jewelry and clothing. Live music will add to the atmosphere and food trucks will offer a variety of options for purchase.

BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA

CHRISTMAS ROCKS! TOUR

December 2

Starting: 8:00 PM

Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

www1.ticketmaster.com/event/200052EC038E8296

The Stray Cats frontman and the Brian Setzer Orchestra lend rockabilly style to this holiday show.

HUNTSVILLE COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS

December 2

3:00 PM

First Baptist Church

600 Governors Drive

(256) 533-6606

Admission charged

www.thechorus.org

This annual concert features the Symphonic Chorus, Youth Chorale and Children’s Chorale for a family holiday experience.

HOLIDAYS IN THE VALLEY CONCERT

December 2

Trinity United Methodist Church

607 Airport Rd

(256) 533-3300

No Admission Charged, donations accepted

www.facebook.com/events/175710176315094

This music-filled event will feature local artists Alyssa Slocum, The Retrovales, Soule Xpressions, Twickenham Jazz and Swing Band, Ricky Miller and the Shifts, and classical artists from Valley Conservatory.

KRIS KRINGLE’S

CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS

December 1 – December 2

From: 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Burritt on the Mountain

3101 Burritt Drive

(256) 536-2882

Admission charged

https://burrittonthemountain.com/featured-events/#featured

You won’t want to miss two spectacular evenings of cozy fires, holiday music, figgie pudding, homemade cookies, kid’s crafts, designer decor and much more. It’s holiday fun for the whole family with the most magical view in town.

SANTA TRAIN

December 2 – December 9

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Sat 12:00 PM, 1:30 PM and 3 PM

North Alabama Railroad Museum

694 Chase Road

256-851-6267 Wed/Sat before 1 pm

Admission charged

www.facebook.com/pg/NorthAlabamaRailroadMuseum/events/?ref=page_internal

Take part in an annual tradition at the North Alabama Railroad Museum as Santa comes aboard the excursion train! Every child will have the opportunity to visit with Jolly St. Nick as the train clickety-clacks along the track. Children will enjoy a special treat following the ride. The gift shop will be open so come early and stay late. Make reservations soon to ensure a seat.

SATURDAY ARTIST MARKET

Recurring weekly on Saturday

Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment

2211 Seminole Drive

(256) 489-7000

No admission charged

www.flyingmonkeyarts.org

HUNTSVILLE CHRISTMAS PARADE

December 5

6:00 PM

Downtown Huntsville

(256) 885-9797

No admission charged to view

Welcome Santa Claus to Huntsville as he ushers in the Christmas season at the annual Christmas parade. This year’s theme is The Carols of Christmas. Enjoy the excitement and music with many entries and bands from across North Alabama.

HOLIDAY MAGIC DINNERS

December 7 – December 9

Burritt on the Mountain

3101 Burritt Drive

(256) 512-0141

Admission charged, reservations required.

https://burrittonthemountain.com/event/holiday-magic-dinners/

Looking for a special and unique night out during the holiday season? With a beautiful setting and ambiance unlike any in Huntsville, come dine at Burritt for a truly magical night. Guests will enjoy a holiday dinner in the upscale atmosphere of the Burritt Mansion or the family style warmth of the cabins in the Historic Park.

WINTER GALLERY TOUR

December 7

2211 Seminole Drive

No admission charged

Huntsville celebrates the fine arts with a tour of local galleries, the Huntsville Museum of Art, and Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment. With a choice of locations and styles, this informal event showcases artists whose talents include painting, pottery, glass, sculpture, jewelry design, photography and woodworking. Hors d’oeuvres served at all locations.

THE NUTCRACKER

December 8 – December 10

Fri 7:30 PM, Sat 2:00 and 7:30 PM, Sun 1:00 PM

Von Braun Center Concert Hall

700 Monroe Street

(256) 539-0961

Admission charged

The Huntsville Ballet Company presents its 48th annual production of The Nutcracker, a holiday classic and a favorite tradition in Huntsville. Make holiday memories with this production set in antebellum Huntsville with a nod to local legends and traditions set to the delightful and familiar score by Tchaikovsky performed by the Huntsville Symphony Orchestra.

CHRISTKINDLMARKET HUNTSVILLE 2017

December 9

From: 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Campus No. 805 S.R. Butler Green

2620 Clinton Avenue

No admission charged

www.facebook.com/events/1594055013987430/

Inspired by the Chistkindlmarkets in Germany, this holiday season you can enjoy a traditional German American Christmas Market here in Huntsville.

The market will feature tasty German street food from Hildegards Biergarten, the “Original Hildegard’s German Cuisine” Gluehwein (mulled wine) and European treats and sweets, fresh baked goods, Christmas crafts and gifts, live music by Musicology School of Music plus a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation will be on-site collecting toys for kids.

CHRISTMAS CONCERT AT BRIDGE STREET TOWN CENTRE

December 9

Times: Varies

Bridge Street Town Centre

365 The Bridge Street, Suite 106

(256) 617-9484

No admission charged

www.m-c-b.org

Enhance your shopping experience or just take a moment to savor the sounds of the season. The Madison Community Band will ring out its 25th season with holiday songs, beloved carols, nostalgic American classics and Yuletide music from centuries past. Take a symphonic sojourn to Bethlehem, Victorian England, and the Old West.

HARRISON BROTHERS

LUMINARY NIGHT OPEN HOUSE

December 9

Harrison Brothers Hardware

124 South Side Square

(256) 536-3631

No admission charged

Wrap up your shopping as you enjoy Alabama’s oldest continuously operating hardware store decked out for the holidays and open late for Spirit of Christmas Past. A visit to Harrison Brothers is a Huntsville Christmas tradition.

HOLIDAY GIFT MARKET

December 9

From: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

The Greene Street Market at Nativity

208 Eustis Avenue

https://www.facebook.com/events/836882133145001/

Visit the Greene Street Market for the annual producer only market in Historic Downtown Huntsville. Farm fresh meat, cheese and eggs, seasonal vegetables, delicious prepared foods, baked goods, flowers and handmade gifts from local artisans will be the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving celebration. Food trucks, special brews from Green Bus and live music will make this fun for everyone.

HOLIDAY STREET STYLE GATHERING

December 9

Downtown Square

No Admission Charged, food available for purchase.

This downtown event is for fashion lovers and holiday shoppers. There will be pop-up stores and food and drink trucks.

MADISON CHRISTMAS PARADE

December 9

5:30 PM

Starting at Hughes Road and Plaza Drive, going to downtown Madison

(256) 772-9300

No admission charged

www.madisonal.gov/specialevents

The City of Madison will hold its annual holiday parade with music, floats and fun for the whole family. Afterwards, gather for an old-fashioned celebration on the Village Green. Listen to carolers and instrumental music around the Roundhouse and sip hot chocolate at the Gazebo.

ROCKET CITY MARATHON

December 9

8:00 AM

Huntsville

(256) 650-7063

Admission charged

www.huntsvilletrackclub.org

SATURDAY SCIENTIST:

BUILDING A COMET

December 9

From: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

(256) 837-3400

Admission charged

www.rocketcenter.com/calendar/2017-12-09/saturday-scientist-building-comet

Many cosmic ingredients collide to make a comet. Build your own cosmic snowball and discover the history of comet discovery and biochemical science.

This educational series features activities recommended for ages 6-9 and emphasizes the development of “STEAM” (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics). The science of ice cream, space-exploring dogs, the astronaut suit and cosmic snowballs teach young scientists about solar energy, precipitation, geology of space and chemistry. All workshops are aligned to Next Generation Science (NGSS), Common Core Math (CCM), and Alabama College and Career Readiness Standards (ALCCRS).

Reserve your seat at the main ticket desk upon your arrival.

SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS PAST HOMES AND LUMINARY TOUR

December 9

Weeden House Museum and Garden

300 Gates Avenue

(256) 536-7718

Admission charged

www.twickenhamhomestour.com

Stroll through the luminary lit streets of historic Twickenham and enjoy special musicians while touring the Weeden House Museum, The Helion Lodge and 4 private residences all decorated in holiday finery. The proceeds from the 39th annual Spirit of Christmas Past Homes and Luminary Tour benefit the Weeden House Museum, built in 1819, and historic district projects.

Tickets are available through Saturday at the Visitor Center, 500 Church Street. They can also be purchased at any of the homes the night of the tours.

In addition, Harrison Brothers Hardware will be open from 5 – 7 pm. Holmes Street United Methodist Church will have a live Nativity and First United Methodist Church will hold an open house with a collection of Nativities on display.

LIVING CHRISTMAS TREE

December 14 – December 17

Thu – Sat 7:30 PM, Sat 11 AM ( a 35 min. presentation for children), 4:30 and 7:30 PM, Sun 3:00 PM (abbreviated performance for adults) and 5:30 PM

First Baptist Church

600 Governors Drive

(256) 428-9422

Free tickets available upon request

www.fbchsv.org/LCT

A spectacle of sight and sound, over 150 singers, a 50 piece orchestra and thousands of lights bring a 39-foot Christmas tree to life. Experience this celebration sure to be a highlight of your Christmas observance. Tickets will be available beginning November 27.

SANDERS FAMILY CHRISTMAS

December 14 – December 17

Burritt on the Mountain Old Country Church

3101 Burritt Drive

(256) 536-2882

Admission charged

https://burrittonthemountain.com/event/sanders-family-christmas-play/

Return to Mount Pleasant, North Carolina, on Christmas Eve of 1941. Reverend Oglethorpe has invited the Sanders to the Baptist Church to sing and witness, thereby getting the congregation into the down-home holiday spirit before the boys, including one of the Sanders’ own, ship off to World War II. The Congregation will hear more than two-dozen Christmas carols, many of them vintage hymns, and hilarious yuletide stories from the more or less devout Sanders family members. The play is set in a church which makes Burritt’s Old Country Church the perfect venue.

CHRISTMAS IN DIXIE WITH ULTIMATE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTISTS

December 16

Starting: 7:00 PM

Von Braun Center Concert Hall

700 Monroe Street

(256) 533-1953 or 1 800-745-3000

Admission charged

Shawn Klush and Cody Ray Slaughter deliver the ultimate holiday concert. Special guests include former members of JD Sumner & The Stamps Quartet.

ANNUAL BOAR’S HEAD

AND YULE LOG FESTIVAL

December 17

5:00 PM

First United Methodist Church

Corner of Greene and Randolph Streets

(256) 539-5738

No admission charged

www.huntsvillefirst.org/boars-head

This festival dates back to 14th century Great Britain, when Christmas was celebrated as a triumph of good over evil. The event includes a processional, colorful costumes and singing.

CABARET UPSTAIRS: JOLLY HOLIDAY

December 17

Two performances: 3:30 PM and 6:00 PM

Amendment XXI Upper Level

123 North Side Square

(256) 415-7469

Admission charged

imphuntsville.org/season.shtml

Independent Musical Productions has partnered with Amendment XXI in Downtown Huntsville to add special cabaret performances to the season offerings. Each ticket includes admission to the show of your choosing along with two small plates, one appetizer, and one dessert. A cash bar will be available.

JIM PARKER’S SONGWRITERS

SHOWCASE

December 23

6:30 pm

Von Braun Center Playhouse

700 Monroe Street

(256) 533-1953

Admission charged

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER

December 27

Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

(256) 533-1953

Admission charged

www.vonbrauncenter.com/event/mannheim-steamroller-christmas-by-chip-davis/

Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from Chip’s groundbreaking Fresh Aire series which introduced the distinctive Mannheim sound to all of America. Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller.

MARS MASQUERADE

December 31

From: 08:00 PM to 1:00 AM

U.S. Space & Rocket Center

One Tranquility Base

(256) 837-3400

Admission charged

www.rocketcenter.com/calendar/2017-12-31/mars-masquerade

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT

HUNTSVILLE TIMES SQUARE

December 31

From: 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM

228 East Holmes Avenue

(256) 783-3294

No admission charged

SYMPHONY POPS SERIES:

TV & MOVIE HITS

December 31

7:30 PM

Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

700 Monroe Street

Admission charged

www.hso.org/concerts/tv-movie-hits/