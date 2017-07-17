Widgetized Section

Operation Southern Shield means more law enforcement on roads

Monday marks the beginning of Operation Southern Shield. It’s a week-long initiative by law enforcement across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina and Florida, that aims to reduce traffic related deaths.

“We’re utilizing all local law enforcement agencies, locally and state-wide, to reach out to the public to let them know that our main objective this week is zero fatalities. One, two, three fatalities, that’s too many,” explained Sergeant Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

