New school year, big changes for Madison City Schools

Tuesday marked the first day of school for Madison City Schools. It was a historic day. For the first time ever 6th graders joined the ranks of middle schoolers.

Liberty Middle School underwent $6.3 million in renovations to prepare for the change.

The sound of students filled the hallways. “It’s always a joy to have a building full of noise. The school comes to life if you will,” Principal Shannon Brown said. Click here to read the full story.