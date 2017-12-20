New report: Certain Madison City schools to overcrowd by 2022

The Madison Growth Impact Committee presented new data to the Madison City Council Monday, indicating when the school system could overcrowd if action is not taken.

Mike Potter and Terri Johnson, co-chairs of the committee assembled data from Madison City Schools and consultants that indicates the middle schools will reach capacity by 2022, and the high schools by 2024. As it stands, leaders say the school system grows by 150 children per year. Click here to read more.