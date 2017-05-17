Widgetized Section

New details released about Town Madison multi-use development

We’re learning more about what the Town Madison multi-use development will look like. Breland Companies announced Wednesday, they’re partnering with Fuqua Development and other contractors to design the retail mixed use portion of Town Madison.

The property will be split up into six different areas.

Avenue Z will be the entertainment district. The developer describes this area as containing places like a movie theater, upscale fitness facility, grocery store, restaurants and other retail outlets. This space will also feature upscale luxury apartments, that were announced Monday. http://whnt.com/2017/05/17/new-details-released-about-town-madison-multi-use-development/