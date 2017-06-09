Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Fulton County Police say they have a preliminary cause for the church bus wreck that killed one, sent 40 others to the hospital, but later in the day said the investigation wasn’t close to completion.
Fulton County Deputy Chief Darryl Halbert spoke during a press conference Friday afternoon.
“The release of possible charges and the cause of the accident won’t be released at this time,” Halbert said.
http://whnt.com/2017/06/09/police-driver-of-madison-county-church-bus-changed-lanes-hit-vehicle-to-cause-deadly-crash-in-atlanta/
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Name *
Email *
Website
Comment
You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>
<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>
© 2017, ↑ Madison Weekly News
Log in- Posts -
Add New
-
Powered by WordPress -
Designed by Gabfire Themes