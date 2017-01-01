Widgetized Section

NASA: Unsafe eclipse glasses being sold

If you’re planning to look at next month’s solar eclipse when it moves over Middle Tennessee, be careful about the glasses you wear.

NASA is warning people to check the special glasses you may have to use the eclipse on Aug. 21, saying it has learned there are unsafe paper solar glasses being distributed. It’s unsafe to look directly at the sun without eye protection, even as the moon crosses its path. The moon will only briefly obscure the sun completely.

NASA’s recommends using glasses by four manufacturers: American Paper Optics, Rainbow Symphony, Thousand Oaks Optical or TSE 17. The glasses should have an “ISO” icon on them and have ISO reference 12312-2. http://www.waaytv.com/story/35939119/nasa-unsafe-eclipse-glasses-being-sold