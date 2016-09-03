Widgetized Section

Mustangs to face 3rd ranked Rogers in quarterfinals

The Madison Academy Mustangs are the lone surviving local team remaining in the state playoffs having reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A bracket and will face undefeated and third ranked Rogers High this Friday night in Florence.

“We’re excited about being able to continue this deep into the playoffs and our players are fired up about being in this position as this is where the team lost last season,” said Grant Reynolds first-year head coach of Madison Academy.

The Rogers Pirates are 12-0 and have one of the top defenses in the state allowing 11.5 points per opponent. Their defense has held five of its opponents to less than 10 points per game. Madison Academy is not far behind on the defensive side of the ball allowing 16 points a game and holding four of its opponents to 10 points or less. The matchups on defense will be where the game is won for the fifth ranked Mustangs (9-3).

“We must play with what we call eye discipline on defense as we must see what Rogers is doing quickly and react to that,” said Reynolds. “They like to be physical and really get after the quarterback in their pass rush.”

Madison Academy advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Fayette County 36-nothing last week. Its defense played well, but its offense is where the success really came piling up nearly 500 yards in total offense led mostly by quarterback Grayson Edgemon and running back Jordan Garrett. The senior quarterback had 215 yards passing while Garrett scooted for 195 yards rushing on 29 carries against Fayette County.

“I feel if we can get some good one on one matchups, especially on the edge we should be able to do some good things on offense,” added Reynolds of his offense that is posting 36 points per game. “Rogers has some good size up front as they are a running type offense. They are very fundamentally sound and are playing with a lot of confidence being undefeated at this point in the season.”

The Pirates are averaging 35 points a game this season. The game will be played at Pirate Field in Florence. The last time the two teams met was in 2011 with the Mustangs coming away with a 34-7 victory. All-time matchups between the two schools has Rogers with a 3-2 lead.