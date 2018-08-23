Mustangs ready for Class 5A this season

The Madison Academy Mustangs will be facing a whole new dynamic as they embark upon the 2018 football season.

The Mustangs are moving up from Class 4A to the Class 5A division, and the jump will almost certainly prove to be a challenge for the storied program.

“It’s a whole new landscape for us but our expectations are not going to change,” said head coach Grant Reynolds.

The Mustangs finished 7-4 last year and made it to the quarter finals of the state championship.

Reynolds, now in his third year as head coach of MA, will rely on the depth of his offensive and defensive lines to be their greatest strengths, adding, “we haven’t quite figured out yet who will get the start at those positions.”

Standout running back Daniel Brent is a senior this year and will “carry the load for us on offense,” said coach Reynolds.

Brent will be running behind left offensive tackle Tex Bailey, who is a four year starter and was an all-region selection last year.

On the defensive side of the ball, the very exciting free safety Evan Brooks, also a four-year starter, will showcase his elusive speed playing at wide receiver and returning kickoffs and punts.

The Madison Academy coach states that his expectations for the upcoming season are both to win the region and go on to compete for the state championship, which would be the first state title since Reynolds took the helm in 2016.

Madison Academy opens the season on August 24 on the road facing McCallie (TN) looking to avenge themselves from last years loss in the first ever meeting between the two schools.