Mustangs moving up with win 35-8 over Guntersville

Madison Academy is the fifth ranked team in the state in Class 5A after traveling to Guntersville and capturing the win at Chorba-Lee Stadium 35-8. The Mustangs scored four unanswered in the second half to put the game away on Friday night.

Mustangs quarterback Luke Nail went 13-of-23 for an astonishing 263 yards and four touchdowns, while running back Daniel Brent rushed the ball 13 times for 99 yards.

The Mustangs (5-1,4-0 Class5A Region8) got off to a slow start and trailed 8-7 early in the third quarter. On their second possession of the half the mustang offense came alive as a 78 yard scoring drive was highlighted by a 30 yard pass to Carson Kennamer. Brent then capped off the drive with a 2 yard TD run and after converting the PAT the score was 14-8.

On the next possession Nail hit hit receiver Kyle Minor on a 12 yard TD strike to stretch the lead to 21-8 and followed that by airing it out on a 90 yard touchdown pass finding his favorite target Minor yet again to make it 28-8 midway through the fourth quarter. His final touchdown throw was a 45 yard pitch and catch to Slate Rucker with 2:31 left to seal the win for the Mustangs.

This week Madison Academy plays host to Madison County (2-5 2-3), while Guntersville travels to Brewer (5-1 4-1) to take on the Patriots.