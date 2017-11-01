Mustangs close out regular season against top ranked 5A team, Sparkman takes on Decatur at home

Madison Academy (7-2) at Briarwood Christian (9-0)

Madison Academy rides a seven-game winning streak into its regular season finale.

The Class 4A Mustangs will face a Briarwood Christian team that is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A and finished atop Region 5.

Madison Academy tied with Sardis in Class 4A, Region 7 but will be the second seed in the region due to losing to Sardis 18-17. The Mustangs defeated D.A.R. 51-6 last week a region game.

Briarwood Christian beat Pleasant Grove 21-14 in its region finale.

The Mustangs fell to Briarwood Christian 21-17 last season.

Sparkman (7-2) vs. Decatur (3-6)

Sparkman will host Decatur to close out its regular season as the Senators prepare for their first postseason game in 11 years.

Tenth-ranked Sparkman finished third (5-2) in Class 7A Region 4 and will travel to second-ranked Hoover (No. 2 seed from Region 3) on Nov. 10.

The Senators finished their region schedule by beating Grissom 30-7 last week. Hunter Gibson rushed for two touchdowns and Devin Kimbrough threw for another to Nathan Gunn. Syrus Lewis returned an interception for a score.

Decatur failed to reach the Class 6A state playoffs after tying with Hazel Green for sixth (2-5) in Region 8. The Red Raiders lost at Muscle Shoals 28-6 last week in region play.

Sparkman lost to Decatur 59-41 in 2016 and has dropped sixth straight games in the series.

James Clemens (3-6) vs. Austin (9-0)

James Clemens will miss the playoffs for the first time in four years after a disappointing sixth-place finish (2-5) in Class 7A, Region 4.

The Jets dropped its final region game of the season to fourth-ranked and region champion Hewitt-Trussville 44-13 last week.

Devin Atkinson rushed for a touchdown and Connor Cantrell threw for another score. Chris Hope caught the pass.

Class 6A No.1 Austin claimed its second straight Region 8 title and beat region rival Athens 69-28 last week.

James Clemens won last year’s meeting 35-14 for its only victory in its three previous games in the series.

Bob Jones (7-3) Open Date

Bob Jones closed out its regular season last week by beating Buckhorn 48-20 in a Class 7A, Region 4 game.

Caden Rose threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score. Demontrez Brown caught four passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Ray added four catches for 149 yards and a pair of scores.

The ninth-ranked Patriots finished second in the region (6-1) and will host eighth-ranked Mountain Brook, the No. 3 seed from Region 3, on Nov. 10.