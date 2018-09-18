MSF is just a few days away

It’s less than a month away, the Madison Street Festival will be held Oct. 6 in the newly renovated Madison Downtown.

The Festival is a celebration of the people, art, food, and music of Madison and is Madison’s largest event, bringing neighbors together for a day of celebration and fun. Kicking-off with a big, colorful parade, the Festival includes an Artist Alley, Car Show, Children’s Area, Entertainment, Expo Area, Arts & Crafts, Information Booths, and of course . . . great Southern Food.

This year’s Street Festival will include performance stages that will feature some of the best in local entertainment. An expanded Children’s Area welcomes plenty of activities and rides for the kids. Vets with Vettes will be hosting an open Car and Bike Show again this year.

The Madison Street Festival has been recognized as one of the top 20 fall festivals in the State of Alabama. With hundreds of vendors, artisans and performers, the MSF has something for everyone. For the fourth year in a row, the Festival will feature gourmet Food Trucks.

Several aspects of the day-long festival are in the final stages of preparation in anticipation of entertaining several thousands of visitors. The lineup of entertainers and community demonstrations have recently been announced.

One feature of the Festival that will be need your help to be finalized is the Madison Street Festival Parade. Kicking off at 9 a.m. There is still time to be part of the parade. Go to www.madisonstreetfestival.org to register.

Thanks to a committee of hard-working volunteers and local businesses who help sponsor this event, profits are invested back into the community through grants to non-profit organizations, schools, and community groups.

The festival is more than just a fun event. It also helps to raise money for various organizations in Madison.

Visit madisonstreetfestival.org to see what else will be at this year’s festival.