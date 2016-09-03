Widgetized Section

Mr Sports: The Facts

Last week’s Iron Bowl matchup between Alabama and Auburn ended sort of anti-climactic with Bama’s dominance not exactly what many experts thought would happen. The 30-12 victory was certainly a show of how much better the Alabama program is than Auburn’s. I even heard talk from Auburn fans to get rid of their head coach. They have the feeling they can’t take it anymore. They want a change.

You want to know dominance, especially a defense? Here are just a few notes from Alabama’s defense versus Auburn: The Tigers’ offense got no farther than Alabama’s 10-yard line in 11 possessions and scored on only four field goals; Auburn had just one first down in the first half and had seven for the entire game; Auburn had 66 yards rushing and 116 yards passing.

The facts about Alabama’s defense border on being ridiculous. I’m beginning to really believe the squad may be the best I’ve ever seen. Going into this week’s SEC Championship, no team has scored a touchdown on the Tide since the third quarter of the Texas A&M game, which was way back on October 22nd. Overall, Alabama continues to have the nation’s longest win streak at 24.

Can they be stopped?

College Football: Championship Weekend

The conferences which have championship games will host its title contests this weekend with most eyes on the Southeastern Conference as the college football playoffs will be sorted out after these games and where will be Alabama be after its title game with Florida.

Here is the TV schedule for this week: Friday, Dec. 2: MAC- Ohio (9-4)-Western Michigan (12-0), 6:00 p.m. (ESPN), PAC 12- Colorado (10-2)-Washington (11-1), 8:30 p.m. (Channel 54); Saturday, Dec. 3: AAC- Navy (9-2)-Temple (9-3), 11:00 a.m. (Channel 31), USA- Louisiana Tech (8-4)-Western Kentucky, 11:00 a.m. (ESPN), Oklahoma (9-2)-Oklahoma State (9-2), 11:30 a.m. (Channel 54), SEC- Alabama (12-0)-Florida (8-3), 3:00 p.m. (Channel 19), MWC- San Diego State (9-3)-Wyoming (8-4), 6:45 p.m. (ESPN), ACC- Clemson (11-1)-Virginia Tech (9-3), 7:00 p.m. (Channel 31) and Big Ten- Penn State (10-2)-Wisconsin (10-2), 7:00 p.m. (Channel 54).

The College Football Playoffs (CFP) Show will be held Sunday, 11:00 a.m. on ESPN. The first of the college football bowl games is set for Saturday, Dec. 17. Hold on for the ride!

Jimmie Johnson: NASCAR

Tucked away among the big college and NFL football weekend almost two weeks ago was a marvelous day of NASCAR racing and along with it a record setting achievement by Jimmie Johnson. The 41-year old Californian outran the field on a late restart and won the season ending race at Homestead-Miami and became only the seventh drivers to record 80 wins on the NASCAR circuit. Johnson also became just the third driver to win seven NASCAR Cup Championships joining legendary names Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. What marvelous company Johnson is now among in the sport. He is among the elite.