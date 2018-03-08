Mill Creek and James Clemens named state Schools of Distinction for 2017

Congratulations to James Clemens High School and Mill Creek Elementary in Madison for being named a CLAS School of Distinction for 2017.

The award recognizes schools in Alabama that showcase outstanding programs and service to students.

Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker and MCS Chief Academics Officer Dr. Heather Donaldson joined Mill Creek Principal Carmen Buchanan and JCHS Principal Dr. Brian Clayton and others for the awards presentation in Prattville last week.

“Congratulations to these wonderful Alabama public schools which provide excellent examples of the significant learning opportunities taking place in public education in Alabama. Further, the stakeholders at every school are to be commended for striving for excellence daily,” said Vic Wilson, executive director for the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS).

MCES and JCHS were two of only three schools in the north Alabama region to earn a CLAS School of Distinction Award for 2017.