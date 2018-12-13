Mayor’s State of the City Address to be held January 25

Several new developments and businesses in Madison have made headlines in 2018. From the Town Madison project, the upcoming Rocket City Trash Pandas baseball team and stadium, to a proposed tax increase and plans for new businesses, a lot has happened which will certainly continue to make news in 2019.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley will likely address these and other developments in the city’s near future at the Connect 2019 State of the City Address. It will be held January 25, 2019 at the Space and Rocket Center.

Madison residents will learn more about Mayor Finley’s vision for the city in the new year and beyond. The State of the Address is a formal gala event with a dinner and program at 7 p.m. It is hosted each year by the Madison Chamber of Commerce.

For ticket information, go to www.madisonalchamber.com.