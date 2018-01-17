Mayor Finley to deliver State of the City this Friday

2017 marked Madison Mayor Paul Finley’s first full year in office in his second term leading Madison. Mayor Finley returned to the office in August of 2016, winning re-election after taking a four-year term off and he’s had plenty to do. “I think it`s been an exciting and somewhat challenging time for the city of Madison.” He`s confident about the city`s direction but knows growth brings challenges, from roads to schools to communication. Madison residents will learn more about Mayor Finley’s vision for the city in the new year and beyond in his upcoming State of the City Address, Connect 2018. The gala event will be held on Friday, January 19, at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. For ticket information, go to www.madisonalchamber.com.