Widgetized Section

Marshall Space Flight Center unveils largest SLS hardware

A major milestone for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) is within reach. On Tuesday, Marshall Space Flight Center showed off an important piece of flight hardware.

The Launch Vehicle Stage Adapter (LVSA) is the largest piece of the SLS built at Marshall.

“We’ve built some small parts for the shuttle here before but nothing like this,” said LVSA project lead Mindy Nettles.

This adapter separates the two propulsion units of the rocket.

“The core stage, which actually lifts us up into orbit, and the interim crown propulsion stage, which will go out and orbit around the moon,” Nettles said.

“I mean, it’s exciting for us. It’s the biggest piece of flying hardware we have ever built, and we build a lot of hardware for space, but this will go on the rocket. We don’t get a lot of opportunities to build a new rocket, so it’s really important for us to be a part of this new rocket,” said Reggie Spivey, director of Teledyne Brown Engineering. http://www.waff.com/story/36245889/marshall-space-flight-center-unveils-largest-sls-hardware