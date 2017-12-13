Mannheim Steamroller coming to VBC Dec 27
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER
December 27
Von Braun Center Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
(256) 533-1953
Admission charged
www.vonbrauncenter.com/event/mannheim-steamroller-christmas-by-chip-davis/
Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions from Chip’s groundbreaking Fresh Aire series which introduced the distinctive Mannheim sound to all of America. Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the signature sound of Mannheim Steamroller.