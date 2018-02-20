Madison’s Superintendent of Education shares thoughts about the recent school shooting tragedy in Florida

The following is from Robby Parker, Superintendent of Education for Madison City Schools, in regards to last week’s school shooting in Florida.

Dear Parents and Guardians,

I would be remiss to not offer some thoughts about the unimaginable school shooting in Florida last week. What an unspeakable tragedy. To say it ruined my day is such an understatement, but I have no words to describe my feelings.

School massacres like the one that unfolded Wednesday leave us asking why? It stirs fear in my heart for the next senseless attack, wherever and whenever that might occur. I pray fervently for the safety of our students and teachers.

To the Madison City Schools family, I want to assure you that we do everything in our power to keep our kids safe. We try to foster open communication by creating an atmosphere that makes them feel comfortable to report something to an adult that is suspicious or troubling. I can’t stress the importance of, “If you see something, say something.”

We’ve got a very strong SRO program in our schools and have the Text-to-Protect line (256-604-2345) that enables students to confidentially report any safety or threat issues involving the school or the community. Please make sure your child has this number programmed into their phone.

We maintain security cameras in schools and use double entry doors that require visitors to be buzzed in. We regularly conduct safety drills at all schools to go over Code levels, threat assessments and protocols.

Through it all, there is no one magic item we can purchase, or a single procedure we can implement that will assure a 100 percent safe environment. I can only promise you we’ll do our best and will continually look for ways to improve.

We love your kids with all of our hearts. I know you love them even more. Thank you for being America’s Best Parents and help us keep everyone safe.

Robby Parker

Madison City Schools Superintendent of Education