Madison woman arrested for allegedly breaking into homes during funerals

Jennifer Lynn Azizian

A Madison woman was arrested by the Priceville Police Department after it was discovered she was allegedly burglarizing homes while homeowners attended loved one’s funerals.

Police say they arrested Jennifer Lynn Azizian of Madison on four counts of Burglary in the 3rd Degree.

Priceville Police got a warrant for the suspect’s phone after she was stopped by a Morgan County Patrol Sergeant following a possible burglary in Hartselle. According to the police, they already had a video of the suspect and her vehicle from a previous burglary but did not know her identity.

After the traffic stop, they searched her phone and found Azizan had been researching obituaries for some time. With the combined evidence, police say they obtained four felony warrants for burglary

Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell set bond at $15,000 per charge.

Officials say there will likely be more charges filed by other agencies surrounding Morgan County, according to officials.