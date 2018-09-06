Madison to host Downtown Tailgate Block Party and ribbon cutting

Celebrate Madison’s downtown improvements this Friday from 5-7 pm. The City will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Martin Street while tailgating prior to the James Clemens/Bob Jones football game. Food trucks will be available onsite, and entertainment will be provided by Old Black Bear. Some local shops downtown will remain open during the tailgate including Jacklyn’s Keepsakes, Hook a Frog Fiber and Fun, Madison Station Antiques and Zion Popcorn.

Martin Street will remain open to through traffic, with the exception of during the ribbon cutting ceremony that will last approximately 15 minutes that will begin at 5:30 pm. Tailgaters and game-goers will be able to access the stadium and parking. Drivers please be cautious of pedestrians during this time.

*No alcohol permitted outside of Old Black Bear.*