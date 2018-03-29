Madison to hold city-wide Easter Egg Hunt and Kite Festival at Dublin Park

Madison Easter “Egg”stravaganza

and Kite Festival

Saturday, March 31

Dublin Park – Soccer Fields 1 and 2

Join the City of Madison, Rocket City Martial Arts, R.U.F.F. and the Easter Bunny for a day filled with fun. Children’s Activities, Egg Hunts, Kite Demonstrations by Chicago Kite, Vendors, Magic Show and much more!!!

• Egg Hunt for children ages 0-5 – 10:00 a.m. – Soccer Field #1

• Egg Hunt for children ages 6-10 – 11:30 a.m. – Soccer Field #1

• Inflatable Activities 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Soccer Field #2

First 300 children will receive a free kite.

Handicap Parking ONLY at Dublin Park. All

other parking will be at Bob Jones High School South Parking Area. Shuttle service will be provided at no charge. Shuttle service will begin at 9:00 a.m.

For additional information, contact Gayle Milam at (256) 772-2557

Special Needs Easter “Egg”stravaganza

Saturday, March 31 at Dublin Park

Join the City of Madison, Madison City Disability Advocacy Board, Making Connections and Madison Adaptive Sports Program for a fun-filled day of Easter fun.

Check-In/Registration begins at 1:30 p.m.

• Egg Hunt at 2:00 p.m.

• Easter Bunny Photos, Games, Activities and Refreshments 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Event will be held rain or shine

Preregister at mc@autism-alabama.org

For additional information, contact Gayle Milam at (256) 772-2557