Madison to decide Dec. 12 whether to continue school funding measures

Madison City voters will have an opportunity to decide whether to continue a 4-mill Madison City Schools District 3 ad valorem tax in Alabama’s statewide Dec. 12 special election.

The 4-mill District 3 levy is set to expire unless Madison City residents vote to renew it. The levy applies to property and currently generates $2.5 million a year for Madison City schools. The cost of 4-mills to homeowners is $40 per $100,000 value on their home, or about $3.33 per month.

The Madison City Board of Education recently approved a resolution asking that an election be called on renewal of this tax and the County Commission directed that the District 3 tax renewal be included on the Dec. 12 special election ballot.

Two countywide school property tax measures will also be included on the Dec. 12 ballot. One is a 4-mill countywide ad valorem renewal and the other is a 1.5-mill countywide renewal.

Proceeds from the countywide levies are split between all three school districts in Madison County.

The 4-mill countywide tax generates approximately $2.9 million yearly for Madison City Schools and the 1.5 mill generates about $1.1 million annually for MCS. Altogether, Madison City Schools has about $6.5 million in current annual revenue at stake in the tax renewal elections to be held on Dec. 12. The annual cost to property owners in Madison for these school taxes to continue is $95 per year per $100,000 of assessed value, or less than $8 per month.

Voters will choose “For” or “Against” each of the three school ad valorem renewals on the ballot.

Formal notices of the 4-mill District 3 ad valorem tax measure have been posted at City Hall in Madison, the public library, senior center, Dublin Park, Madison’s Main Fire Station and the Madison City School Central Office.