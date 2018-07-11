Madison to build new Public Works facility

The Madison City Council approved an architecture and construction management services for a new Public Works facility on Monday.

The facility will sit on a property on Palmer Road, and it will replace the current one on Celtic Drive.

“It’s so cramped. We’ve outgrown it. The city has grown, again, in leaps and bounds. We have more vehicles, more equipment to work on, more employees, and we need a place to put them,” said Kent Smith, Director of Madison Public Works.

