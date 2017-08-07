Widgetized Section

Madison Street Festival to bring parade, vendors and performers to downtown Madison

Thousands are expected to spend time in downtown Madison This weekend for the 37th annual Madison Street Festival. The one-day event begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, with a parade.

The city is providing shuttle service to the event that begins at 6:00 a.m. Free parking is available at Madison City Schools Football Stadium on Celtic Drive and CrossPointe Church on Hughes.

The parade will start on Skate Park Drive at 9:00 a.m., proceed down Mill to Church Street, Front Street and Sullivan. The parade will disband at Madison Elementary School. Gold Star Families will serve as the Grand Marshal.

http://whnt.com/2017/10/04/madison-street-festival-to-bring-parade-vendors-and-performers-to-downtown-madison/