Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Thousands are expected to spend time in downtown Madison This weekend for the 37th annual Madison Street Festival. The one-day event begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, with a parade.
The city is providing shuttle service to the event that begins at 6:00 a.m. Free parking is available at Madison City Schools Football Stadium on Celtic Drive and CrossPointe Church on Hughes.
The parade will start on Skate Park Drive at 9:00 a.m., proceed down Mill to Church Street, Front Street and Sullivan. The parade will disband at Madison Elementary School. Gold Star Families will serve as the Grand Marshal.
http://whnt.com/2017/10/04/madison-street-festival-to-bring-parade-vendors-and-performers-to-downtown-madison/
© 2017, ↑ Madison Weekly News
Log in- Posts - Add New - Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes