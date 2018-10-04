Madison Street Festival: Annual celebration returns to historic Madison downtown Oct. 6

The historical setting of downtown Madison has provided the ideal backdrop for the Madison Street Festival for nearly 40 years now. This annual event welcomes more than 13,000 visitors and is a local tradition for kicking-off the fall season.

The annual Madison Street Festival will carry on its rich tradition this Saturday, Oct. 6.

The Festival is a celebration of the people, art, food, and music of Madison and is Madison’s largest event, bringing neighbors together for a day of celebration and fun. Kicking-off with a big, colorful parade, the Festival includes an Artist Alley, Car Show, Children’s Area, Entertainment, Expo Area, Arts & Crafts, Information Booths, and of course . . . great Southern Food.

This year’s Street Festival will include performance stages that will feature some of the best in local entertainment. An expanded Children’s Area welcomes plenty of activities and rides for the kids. Vets with Vettes will be hosting an open Car and Bike Show again this year.

The Madison Street Festival has been recognized as one of the top 20 fall festivals in the State of Alabama. With hundreds of vendors, artisans and performers, the MSF has something for everyone. For the fourth year in a row, the Festival will feature gourmet Food Trucks.

Several aspects of the day-long festival are in the final stages of preparation in anticipation of entertaining several thousands of visitors. The lineup of entertainers and community demonstrations have recently been announced.

The Madison Street Festival will again have two stages for entertainers. One will be situated along Church Street near the United Methodist Church. The other one will be along Main Street.

Be prepared to put your hands together, stomp your feet, and shake your groove-thing, or just sit back and hum along to your favorite song. The lineup includes:

Church Street Stage Lineup:

10:00 – Cheryl Llewellyn Music

11:30 – The Zooks

1:00 – Rocket 5

2:30 – Erin Bowman

Main Street Stage Lineup:

10:00 – Kayla Woodson

11:30 – Big Daddy Kingfish

1:00 – Bordertown Band – Huntsville

2:30 – 4 Miles Gone

In addition, the Community Showcase stage will feature demonstrations from various groups in Madison. From martial arts, dancers, and twirlers, you will be entertained. You might even see some familiar faces. Here is the lineup for October 6th:

10:00 – Madison City Community Orchestra

10:30 – Okinawan Karate Center

11:00 – Southern Sensations Dance Studio

11:30 – Stickmasters

12:00 – Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater

12:30 – Madison Senior Center

1:00 – The O’Faoláin Academy of Irish Dance Alabama

1:30 – Every Body Dance Crew

2:00 – Rocket City Twirlers

2:30 – Rhythms of Grace Dance Academy

3:00 – Jeong’s Yong In Martial Arts

Another feature of the Festival that will be need your help to be finalized is the Madison Street Festival Parade. Kicking off at 9 a.m. There is still time to be part of the parade. Go to www.madisonstreetfestival.org to register.

Thanks to a committee of hard-working volunteers and local businesses who help sponsor this event, profits are invested back into the community through grants to non-profit organizations, schools, and community groups.

The festival is more than just a fun event. It also helps to raise money for various organizations in Madison.

Visit madisonstreetfestival.org to see what else will be atthis year’s festival.