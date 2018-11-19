Madison shocked by unexpected loss of beloved Madison Police captain

In a city like Madison where there is a strong sense of community prevails, Madison Police Captain Wayne Kamus was well-known, respected and well-liked. Now the community he served so well is mourning his loss and remembering the kindness he showed to so many. On Monday morning, Captain Kamus unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack at his home.

Captain Kamus had been with the Madison Police Department since February of 2001 and had previously been a part of the Trinity Police Department. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a graduate of the Jefferson County, Alabama Law Enforcement Academy.

“Captain Kamus was an integral part of our agency who spent last year preparing us for our national accreditation,” said Chief Jernigan. “He was well known in our Community Policing conducted in Madison as he was often the face of our meetings and relationships with many of the Madison Homeowners Associations. He gave tours of the police department to Boy and Girl Scout Troops and was often seen in the Kids Tent at the Madison Street Festival giving out coloring books, stickers and toy badges to the kids of our community. He will be greatly missed by our agency and the Madison Community.”

The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 26, at 3:00 p.m. at the Legacy Funeral Home, located at 16 Hughes Road, Madison, Alabama. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be no graveside service.