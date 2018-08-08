Madison Schools hosting 10-week series on raising tough kids
Madison City Schools is hosting an informational gathering on an upcoming free 10-week parent-training program for parents with challenging children ages 5-10.
The informational meet is this Thursday, Aug. 9, from noon until 1 p.m. at the Central Office on 211 Celtic Drive, to help you decide whether the training program is for you.
A behavioral specialist and social worker will be on hand to provide information and answer questions about this proven training program called Parent Project-Loving Solutions, geared for parents of children ages 5-10 who are difficult to manage.
The 10-week Parent Project-Loving Solutions, begins Aug. 21, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the MCS Central Office.
Parent Project uses a behavioral model, Loving Solutions, that was designed in part to help combat the growing elementary truancy crisis while improving both school behavior and grades.
A strong emphasis of Parent Project-Loving Solutions is on the parent control issues of sleep, diet, structure, supervision, positive home/school communication, home learning activities, and developing homework behavior.
Registration for the informational session is not required. However, presenters request that you notify social worker Briana Hawkins (256-541-7069 bbhawkins@madisoncity.k12.al.us) if you think you will attend.