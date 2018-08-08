Madison Schools hosting 10-week series on raising tough kids

Madison City Schools is hosting an informational gathering on an upcoming free 10-week parent-training program for parents with challenging children ages 5-10.

The informational meet is this Thursday, Aug. 9, from noon until 1 p.m. at the Central Office on 211 Celtic Drive, to help you decide whether the training program is for you.

A behavioral specialist and social worker will be on hand to provide information and answer questions about this proven training program called Parent Project-Loving Solutions, geared for parents of children ages 5-10 who are difficult to manage.