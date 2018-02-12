Madison School District names new Elementary Instruction Coordinator

Madison City Schools has a new Elementary Instruction Coordinator.

Melissa Raby Mims, principal of Madison Elementary since 2014, was approved by the MCS Board of Education at its Feb. 8 meeting.

She replaces Judy Warmath, who retired in December.

A native of Madison County, Mims comes with 16 and a half years experience as an educator. She worked in Lee County, Forsyth County, Ga., and Shelby County as a classroom teacher and was assistant principal in Shelby County when Madison City hired her in 2014 to become principal at Madison Elementary.

Mims graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and educational specialist degree in Elementary Education. She earned a master’s certification in Educational Leadership from the University of Montevallo.

Mims and her husband, Wes, and their 15-month old daughter live in Madison.

Superintendent Robby Parker said Mims has done a wonderful job as principal and brings some great credentials to the job.

She will assume the post in a few weeks after steps are in place to fill the principal vacancy at Madison Elementary.