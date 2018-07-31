Madison Rotary Club preparing for the Parrots of the Caribbean

Get ready for the best party in Madison. The Rotary Club of Madison will host its sixteenth annual Parrots of the Caribbean; Madison’s Premier Beach Party, an evening community celebration of live music, food, outdoor activities and libations, Saturday, Aug. 25, from 6:00 pm until 11:00 pm at the Insanity Entertainment Complex.

Once again, Parrot-heads and music lovers are invited to don their grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts, and island wear to enjoy dancing, dining and drinks in a fabulous island theme. This celebration event, now in its 16th year, has grown from a small gathering of Madison Rotarians to a spectacular event attended by over 700 guests from all over the Southeast. Back by popular demand, we are proud to announce the return of musical entertainment from Calypso Vision and Juice. Calypso Vision, a good ol’ rock and roll band with an island theme will get you started dreamin’ of good times and riches as well as boats, bars and beaches! Juice, the featured musical guest, will energize the evening with their playing of R&B, Funk, Party and Dance mix that is sure to get you moving. Come sit back, relax and enjoy the show or dance the night away.

This year, by popular request, food will be included in the price of admission. We will be firing up the grills once again to provide you delicious meal options to satisfy your appetite. Beverages including soft drinks, domestic and craft beers, wine, and spirits will be available for purchase as well. Additionally, raffle baskets will be conducted in support of this fun community benefit event.

The Rotary Club of Madison is an award winning community leader supporting local community service and vocational leadership projects as well as international projects. The funds raised during our Parrot events are invested right back into Madison through our signature projects. This year’s event will likely provide the funding for an exciting new Downtown City Park, complete with pavilion and amphitheater. The money raised last year is being used to build a Children’s Garden at the new Madison Public Library. In previous years, Parrots has helped provide significant support to Madison Hospital and the Hogan Family YMCA, in addition to other local efforts highlighted on our website: http://www.madisonalrotary.org/avenues-of-service/

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door (meal included). All guests must be 21 or older with a valid ID. Coolers, pets and outside food and drink are not permitted. This event will be held rain or shine. Bring your Lawn Chairs!

For more information about the event, including ticket sales and promotions, you can contact any Madison Rotarian; visit their website http://madisonalrotary.org/parrots, email madisonrotary@gmail.com; or leave a message at 256-564-2075. And of course you can find them on Facebook where you can “like” their page to get the latest event information.

ABOUT THE ROTARY CLUB OF MADISON: The Rotary Club of Madison is part of an organization of businesses and professional leaders who provide humanitarian service and help to build goodwill and peace in the world. There are 1.2 million Rotary members in 34,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. Rotary clubs have been serving communities worldwide for more than a century. For more information about the Rotary Club of Madison, please visit http://madisonalrotary.org.